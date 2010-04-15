SENSIO, Miranda partner on stereoscopic 3-D

SENSIO Technologies and Miranda Technologies have partnered to develop a suite of broadcast products to enable end-to-end stereoscopic 3-D playout.

The first Miranda product equipped with SENSIO technology is the Densité 3DX-3901 stereoscopic 3-D video processor module, which was launched at the 2010 NAB Show in Las Vegas. The processor provides high-quality conversion of multiple 3D formats, including SENSIO 3-D technology, which delivers visually lossless compression/decompression technology for distribution of 3-D content over existing 2-D infrastructures.

The Densité 3DX-3901 provides conversion of dual 1.5Gb/s, dual 3Gb/s, single 1.5Gb/s and single 3Gb/s signals. It features a single 3Gb/s/HD input and dual 3Gb/s/HD outputs; this allows previewing of conversion effects as well as 3-D/2-D simulcasting. The processor also offers horizontal and vertical flip, interaxial adjustment and horizontal image translation for adjustments to depth positioning, and for simulating a 3-D landscape from a 2-D scene.