Sennheiser introduces pair of new shotgun mics

At the 2011 NAB Show, Sennheiser showed two new MKH series shotgun microphones that can be used as analog or digital microphones.

The compact MKH 8060 is a versatile short-gun microphone, equally at home on or off camera, while the long MKH 8070 rifle microphone is a specialist for more distant sound sources and is better suited for sports reporting and nature recordings.

Both models feature a natural and lifelike sound, because off-axis sound is attenuated without coloration. Their radio-frequency condenser principle also makes both microphones extremely weather-resistant, ensuring that they can cope even with climatically difficult conditions, such as extreme cold and moisture.