Sennheiser founder dies

On May 17, only a few days after his 98th birthday, Professor Fritz Sennheiser, Ph.D., audio pioneer and founder of Sennheiser, died.



Sennheiser had a crucial influence on the development of sound transmission technologies and was instrumental in forging many ground-breaking developments in electroacoustics and transmission technologies. Under his guidance the first shotgun microphones and open headphones were created, and he oversaw important developments in wireless radio and infrared transmission. In 1982 he retired from the management of the company, handing it over to his son, Jörg Sennheiser. However, Sennheiser, with his enthusiasm for audio technology and creative curiosity, continued to take an avid interest in the company he founded in the summer of 1945.