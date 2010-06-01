SENCORE server provides Fresno station with split-spot solution

KSEE-TV, the Granite Broadcasting-owned NBC affiliate in Fresno, CA, has deployed the SENCORE TSS3530A video server to provide frame-accurate, split-spot ad insertion.

At KSEE, commercial audio and video content — sourced as a transport stream file — is converted into MPEG-2 and AC3, and transrated for insertion by Telestream FlipFactory. Along with its relevant 608/708 closed captioning, the fully-prepped content is then stored in a playlist on the TSS3530A server.

Commercial spots are delivered from DG Systems as either SD or HD MPEG, and the Telestream platform then encodes a transport stream (.TS file) at 1080i. One of three streams in the network multiplex is selected for insertion. As network content flows through the server, ASI-in/ASI-out, Sundance automation triggers frame-accurate, cut-in and cut-out of clips from the stored stream. Integrated by SENCORE partner Heartland Video Systems, the solution enables KSEE to split advertising spots, playing cable TV ads in off-air programming for noncable subscribers and different ads for cable subscribers.