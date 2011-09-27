Sencore and Rover Instruments renew agreement

Sencore, provider of signal quality and video delivery solutions, has renewed its global partnership and reseller agreement with Rover Instruments, an Italian manufacturer of broadcast test and measurement equipment. The partnership extends Sencore's role as exclusive reseller of Rover's industry-leading RF signal level meter products in the United States, with non-exclusive sales rights to Europe and the rest of the world.

In Sencore's distribution areas, the Rover Instruments products carry the Sencore brand and are sold as the Sencore SLM family of signal level meters, including the SLM-1475, which provides decoded video and program streams for all in-the-clear channels; the SLM-1476-CM; the SLM-1477; and the new SLM-1478. The SLM products are reliable, feature-rich tools that today's RF professionals can use to test and analyze a variety of RF signals, including terrestrial (off-air), satellite and cable.

The SLM family of signal level meters provides both analog and digital measurements, including pre/post BER, MER, Spectral Display, and DOCSIS 2.0 network testing (the SLM-1477 supports DOCSIS 3.0), as well as leakage and ingress testing, at an affordable price. The systems also offer a pass/fail test and results that can be logged and directly transferred from the meter via coax, LAN port or USB. Both the SLM 1477 and SLM 1478 come equipped with optical measurement capabilities.