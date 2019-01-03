Senate Confirms Starks, Carr to FCC

Geoffrey Starks

WASHINGTON—The Senate this week confirmed Brendan Carr and Geoffrey Starks to full five-year terms as FCC commissioners.

Starks, who most recently served as assistant chief of the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau, fills the seat left vacant with the departure of Mignon Clyburn in spring 2018.

“I congratulate Geoffrey on his Senate confirmation,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, adding he appreciates how Stark drew attention to the need for expanding rural broadband and the importance of telemedicine during his confirmation hearing. “I look forward to working with him and having a fellow Kansan on the Commission.”

Brendan Carr

Brendan Carr originally was nominated to be an FCC commissioner by President Trump to fill the seat left vacant by the departure of former FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler. He was confirmed unanimously by the Senate in August 2017. Before his confirmation, Carr served as the general counsel of the commission.

“I also congratulate Brendan on his confirmation to a full term. Brendan has done tremendous work on a number of issues, including his leadership on wireless infrastructure modernization,” said Pai. “He has also been a stanch advocate for rural broadband deployment, particularly for precision agriculture and advancements in telemedicine.”

NAB lauded the confirmation of both commissioners. “These are two dedicated public servants with a firm grasp on telecommunications policy that will serve the American people well. Broadcasters look forward to working with an FCC that now has its full complement of five members.