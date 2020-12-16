Seattle Stations Begin Broadcasting NextGen TV

SEATTLE—NextGen TV has arrived in Seattle, as seven local TV stations have begun broadcasting the ATSC 3.0-based digital transmission standard.

All of Seattle’s major broadcasters are transmitting a NextGen TV signal. This includes KOMO-TV (ABC), KIRO-TV (CBS), KCPQ (Fox), KING-TV (NBC), KONG (Ind.), KZJO (MyNet) and KUNS-TV (Univision). KONG, which is owned by Tegna, is serving as the “lighthouse station” for NextGen TV in the market, according to Kurt Rao, senior vice president and chief technology officer at Tegna.

The Seattle-Tacoma market is the largest market to date to have all of its stations broadcasting in NextGen TV, according to the press release.

The stations are working together to ensure that current programming remains available to all viewers, regardless of whether they rely on over-the-air or a cable or satellite company. Those using an antenna may have to rescan their TV sets to ensure full service; no action is required for cable and satellite subscribers.

The deployment of NextGen TV at these stations follows what was reported to be a year of planning, which consisted of a coordinated effort among the seven stations and a planning process from BitPath.

“As broadcasters, we must always consider ways to enhance our products for viewers to receive the best quality of our content,” said Richard Friedel, executive vice president, Corporate Engineering, at Fox Television Stations, which owns KCPQ and KZJO. “Working together with our fellow broadcasters to bring this new generation of innovative technology to viewers in the Seattle-Tacoma market delivers on that goal.”

“Our Emerald City has truly become the nation’s technological core. It’s only appropriate that we usher in the latest revolution in broadcast innovation to our tech-savvy audience,” added Mark Aitken, senior vice president of Advanced Technology for Sinclair Broadcast Group, owner of KOMO-TV and KUNS-TV. “We are thrilled to introduce the myriad benefits NextGen TV to Seattle, taking the television viewing experience to new heights.”

Cox Media Group is the owner of KIRO-TV.