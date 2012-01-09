"Season On the Edge" Shoots on Panasonic AG-AF100 Camcorders



SECAUCUS, N.J.: New York City-based Director of Photography Zac Halberd is currently shooting the premiere season of “Season on the Edge” with Panasonic AG-AF100 large imager HD cinema cameras. The travel adventure fishing show recently debuted on the NBC Sports Channel (formerly Versus).



The series is the creation of director/host Ken Baldwin and producer Brett Gordon; Baldwin is a veteran fisherman who guides and photographs for the Rainbow Bay ‘Resort, a fly-in, full-service hunting and fishing lodge in Bristol Bay, Alaska. “‘Season on the Edge’ is an adventure program shot cinematically that incorporates local characters, food, music and wildlife,” said Halberd. “We don't just take the audience fishing, we take them on the regional tour with us, trying to capture the world around us for total immersion. In short, this ain’t bubba on a bass boat.”



Halberd, also shooting a documentary-in-progress about New York’s Hudson River with the AF100, has completed additional high-profile AF100 projects including an episode of CBS Sports’ “The Best of College Football”and photographing pick-ups for a Channel 4 (Britain) television series, “Living with the Amish.”



“We've had the AF100 in all sorts of nasty places for Season on the Edge, and the camera has been a workhorse for me,” Halberd said. “It’s a great tool. This is hard core fishing in extreme environments, with all the elements against us. Not to mention a hefty workflow.”