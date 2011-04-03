SeaChange to show updated UML grid storage at NAB Show

At the 2011 NAB Show, SeaChange will show a high-availability storage solution that uses an iSCSI architecture and offers high performance, high capacity, full redundancy and scalability for enterprise and multimedia data storage.

As the latest update to the all-in-one, enterprise-class storage system, the Universal MediaLibrary (UML) is now configured to scale to a grid storage system. A UML brick connects with other bricks in geographically dispersed locations, so the entire network acts as single, virtualized file storage system. It is especially designed for media companies who are planning to expand their storage capability as they grow.

UML is central to the entire SeaChange Media Architecture and accommodates 144TB in a 5RU storage matrix. Unlike the traditional content library that caters to transmission playout or production storage only, the UML combines traditional linear playout support with production and streaming in an all-in-one product.

UML is an open storage and server infrastructure that is simple to manage and is cost-effective, allowing direct ingest, edit-in-place, archive and play-to-air functionalities. The UML effectively supports studio and post-production workflow and integrates with nonlinear editing systems such as Final Cut Pro or Avid.

See SeaChange at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth N4319.