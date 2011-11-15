SeaChange introduces flash memory-based MediaServer 1200XD

SeaChange International has introduced the SeaChange MediaServer 1200XD broadcast video server equipped with flash SSD.

The MediaServer 1200XD (MSV 1200XD) is the latest evolution of the company's MSV1200 range of video servers. It features up to 26 percent lower power consumption and up to 30 times lower failure rate in a standalone unit.

The MSV 1200XD offers flexibility in resolution and video formats, making it well-suited for channel expansion and adding HD capabilities. Now equipped with flash memory drives, the MSV1200XD lowers operational costs and supports a longer drive operating life.

At 3RU, the MSV 1200XD holds up to 4.8TB of media data with RAID 6 dual-parity data protection. It facilitates high channel density ingest (up to four channels) and playout (up to eight channels) of SD, HD and 3-D content. It supports various video file formats, including AVC-Intra, XDCAM HD422, DNxHD, MXF and MOV wrappers.