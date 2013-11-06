SD Cards Embrace 4K

SAN RAMON, CALIF.— The SD Association, the global industry group that sets memory card standards, has announced a new generation of SD cards capable of recording 4K video (called 4K2K by the SD Association).



Known as the UHS (Ultra High Speed) Speed Class 3, these new SD cards will deliver a minimum write speed of 30 Megabytes per second for high-quality video recording. This standard will be provided on SDXC UHS-I/UHS-II and SDHC UHS-I/UHS-II memory cards and devices – including Digital Single Lens Reflex (D-SLR), Digital Single Lens Mirrorless (D-SLM), camcorders and video cameras.



“The world’s favorite SD memory card continues to evolve and meet shifting industry needs,” said Brian Kumagai, president of the SD Association. “Our new UHS Speed Class 3 standard will give consumers and businesses more flexibility and capability as the market shifts to 4K2K video formats. Both SDXC and SDHC memory card standards already offer the massive storage needed to support 4K2K video with enough room to store photos, music, documents and other data on a single portable card.”



New devices that offer UHS Speed Class 3 will be backwards compatible, which means that they will be able to work with existing SD memory cards. A source at the SD Association said that the new 4K cards could become available from manufacturers within the next 12 months or sooner, after they tool up to make them. More info at www.sdcard.org.