SCTE Marks 50th Anniversary With Celebration

EXTON, Penn.—Today is a big day for the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) as it celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Beth Brindle, district office director for State Rep. Danielle Friel-Otten, with SCTE-ISBE President and CEO Mark Dzuban, who is holding a proclamation for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives marking the 50th anniversary of SCTE. Photo: SCTE-ISBE.

The group, which develops standards, educational resources and other programs for major cable operators around the world, held a reception for employees and guests to mark the anniversary.

SCTE President and CEO Mark Dzuban offered remarks at the reception, and the office of Pennsylvania State Rep. Danielle Friel-Otten presented the society with a proclamation from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania House of Representatives to mark the anniversary.

“The small band of charter members has grown into the largest applied science organization in the industry,” Dzuban wrote in a memo to employees, chapter members, board members and other supporters.

The society dates back to 1969. It was founded to advance the science of cable television.

Some 20,000 cable technology executives and professionals make up today’s SCTE membership. Since its founding, SCTE has trained more than 21,000 people and awarded over 65,000 certifications to 40,000 cable industry professionals.

“Our engineering and educational expertise has won an Emmy Award, secured the first of what will be many patents and created an L&D breakthrough in the CORTEX Expert Development System. Together with our corporate and individual members and our partners at NCTA and CableLabs, we are driving future success in energy management, business resiliency and the industry’s new focus on 10G,” said Dzuban.