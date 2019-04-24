SCTE-ISBE to Offer New Carrier Ethernet, Fiber Structured Cabling Courses

EXTON, Pa.—The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE) today announced new partnerships to expand training opportunities in Carrier Ethernet and fiber optic structured cabling.

SCTE-ISBE will offer Metro Ethernet Forum (MEF) Carrier Ethernet Certified Professional (CE-CP) 2.0 in partnership with Tech 2000. MEF is an international industry consortium focused on adoption of Carrier Ethernet networks and services.

The MEF CE-CP 2.0 course is a 12-module online class offering a well-rounded look at Carrier Ethernet technologies, standards, services and applications.

The societies are also partnering with Wirewerks, which develops and manufactures optical fiber and copper structured cabling systems, on Fiber Structured Cabling training for broadband fiber installers, SCTE-ISBE said. The course is available in the Caribbean and Latin American region through TVC and Wirewerks.

“By partnering with Tech 2000 and Wirewerks, we are accelerating the availability of training that drives workforce expertise and contributes to operators’ bottom lines,” said Steve Harris, executive director, Technical Sales, Learning & Development for SCTE-ISBE.

Both courses are available online or as blended training boot camps. They are designed to prepare students for certification examinations.

More information is available on the SCTE-ISBE website.