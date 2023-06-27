Scripps Local Stations Begin Airing National News from Scripps News
Twenty-five stations are airing an hour or a half hour content from Scripps News
Scripps News President Kate O'Brian has announced on LinkedIn that the Scripps' local TV stations have begun airing live original content from Scripps News in their markets.
“As of today, 25 stations across the country will air either an hour or a half hour of Scripps News and this is just the beginning,” O’Brian said in a post. “There will be more stations airing Scripps News in the fall.”
“Our excellent content will be seen by many more people on their trusted local stations, in many cases adjacent to their own local news,” she noted. “We continue to expect the best of ourselves; quality breaking coverage, smart context, and beautiful storytelling across all our dayparts. This opportunity to show news audiences what we do is a vital step in becoming a widely known and trusted news source.
The stations include: WMAR, KIVI, KRHD, WCPO, WEWS, KZTV, KTGF, WGBA, KTVH, KTNV, WSFL, WTMJ, WTVF, WTKR, KTSU, KSBY, WTXL, WFTS, KGUN, KJRH, KSAW, KXXV, WPTV, KIRO.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.