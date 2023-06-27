Scripps Local Stations Begin Airing National News from Scripps News

Scripps News President Kate O'Brian has announced on LinkedIn that the Scripps' local TV stations have begun airing live original content from Scripps News in their markets.

“As of today, 25 stations across the country will air either an hour or a half hour of Scripps News and this is just the beginning,” O’Brian said in a post. “There will be more stations airing Scripps News in the fall.”

“Our excellent content will be seen by many more people on their trusted local stations, in many cases adjacent to their own local news,” she noted. “We continue to expect the best of ourselves; quality breaking coverage, smart context, and beautiful storytelling across all our dayparts. This opportunity to show news audiences what we do is a vital step in becoming a widely known and trusted news source.

The stations include: WMAR, KIVI, KRHD, WCPO, WEWS, KZTV, KTGF, WGBA, KTVH, KTNV, WSFL, WTMJ, WTVF, WTKR, KTSU, KSBY, WTXL, WFTS, KGUN, KJRH, KSAW, KXXV, WPTV, KIRO.