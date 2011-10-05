Screen Subtitling acquires SysMedia

Screen Subtitling Systems has announced that it has acquired fellow broadcast technology company, SysMedia Limited. The combination of these two businesses offers an opportunity for customers to benefit from the integrated product range and extensive industry expertise created by this unification.

Originally founded in 1976, Screen pioneered and launched the first ever electronic subtitling system, providing the first digital character generator to the BBC.

SysMedia has over 30 years of expertise supplying the television industry with subtitling products.

Screen Subtitling Systems Limited is part of the SDI Media group, a global localization service provider. SDI Media offers localization services (including subtitling, dubbing and post-production services) via their own facilities located in over 30 countries across Europe, Asia and the Americas.