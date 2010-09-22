Screen Service, RRD Announces New Mobile DTV Mux



Screen Services America and RRD USA have announced a new entry in their line of multiplexer products, the XBT667 SPEED Multiplexer Mobile. The unit is engineered for use in implementation of Mobile DTV service by broadcasters and preprocesses and adds in all Mobile DTV service data, including audio and video streams, as well as electronic service guide information.



The XBT667 SPEED product is designed to adapt to all legacy ATSC broadcasting systems and has ASI and MPEG-over-IP interfaces. The compact 1RU unit requires a minimum of boot-up time and has an event-driven alarm management system. The unit may be controlled and monitored via SNMP, GUI, or relay interfaces.



