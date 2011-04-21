ScheduALL puts resource management on mobile devices

ScheduALL (www.scheduall.com) has introduced a mobile access platform, codenamed Hitch, that puts its core scheduling system in the hands users from any location.

The company said Hitch delivers 24/7 access to its resource management and scheduling capabilities, enabling remote or mobile users to view, reserve and make real-time bookings directly from their portable tablet or smartphone.

At recent meetings in New York, Los Angeles and Australia, ScheduALL said the number one client wish was the ability to allow users to remotely access the company's core scheduling product when they're in the field or on the move. Hitch, it said, was developed to answer those requests.

ScheduALL clients include all of the major U.S. broadcast networks, BBC, FOX News Network, Associated Press, Intelsat, SES World Skies, Turner Studios, Mediaset, Technicolor, Deluxe, CBC, ABC Australia and RTL.