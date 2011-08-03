SBS Completes Acquisition of KTBU-TV in Houston

MIAMI: Spanish Broadcasting System announced today the acquisition of KTBU-TV, and other television assets serving the Houston, Texas market, from U.S. Farm & Ranch Supply Co. for $16 million. SBS first announced an agreement for the acquisition last May and started operating the station yesterday. KTBU becomes the third owned and/or operated affiliate of Mega TV, the Spanish-language network owned by SBS. WSBS-TV in Miami and WMEI-TV in Puerto Rico are the other two.



KTBU-TV is a full power television station reaching approximately 1.8 million households in the Houston DMA through its over-the-air, cable and satellite distribution platforms. Houston is the fourth largest Hispanic market in the nation, according to SBS.



Since SBS launched MegaTV five years ago, the network has expanded its distribution to 5.6 million households via over-the-air affiliates in seven cities throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico, as well as AT&T U-verse and DirecTV.

