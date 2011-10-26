SBE to Stream Streaming Webinar



The Society of Broadcasting Engineers will conduct a webinar about streaming radio on Dec. 6.



“Streaming Radio: An Overview for Broadcasters” will be hosted by Chris Tarr, CSRE, DRB, CBNT, director of engineering/IT for Entercom’s Milwaukee and Madison, Wis., radio stations.



Besides the nominal subject matter, Tarr will delve into “choosing a streaming provider, sending metadata, royalty payments, service for mobile devices,” according to a release. The webinar is designed for any interested parties including GMs, engineers and IT personnel.



Besides learning useful things, completion of the webinar counts for one credit under Category I in the Recertification Schedule.



Price is $39 for SBE members and $59 for nonmembers.



-- Radio World



