SBE to Stream Streaming Webinar
The Society of Broadcasting Engineers will conduct a webinar about streaming radio on Dec. 6.
“Streaming Radio: An Overview for Broadcasters” will be hosted by Chris Tarr, CSRE, DRB, CBNT, director of engineering/IT for Entercom’s Milwaukee and Madison, Wis., radio stations.
Besides the nominal subject matter, Tarr will delve into “choosing a streaming provider, sending metadata, royalty payments, service for mobile devices,” according to a release. The webinar is designed for any interested parties including GMs, engineers and IT personnel.
Besides learning useful things, completion of the webinar counts for one credit under Category I in the Recertification Schedule.
Price is $39 for SBE members and $59 for nonmembers.
-- Radio World
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox