SBE Signs 200 New Members



INDIANAPOLIS: The Society of Broadcast Engineers said 202 new members were signed up during its annual spring membership drive, a 34% improvement over last year’s drive.



The society has about 5,600 members.



Among those happy with the news was recruiter Eddie Durham of Chapter 72 in southwestern Virginia, who won a grand prize of a trip to the SBE National Meeting in Columbus, Ohio this September.



SBE said 55 members were directly responsible for recruiting 72 new members. Another 130 people joined without indicating a sponsor name.



The “Golden Recruiter Award” went to Chapter 118 in Montgomery, Ala., and Chapter 7 in Jacksonville, Fla.



Of the 72 new members, three are sustaining members, companies that provide products and services.



-- Radio World



