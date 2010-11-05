SBE recognizes Broadcast Engineering contributor with national award

John Luff, a regular contributor to Broadcast Engineering magazine and veteran system engineer, has been recognized with the Broadcast Engineer of the Year Award from the Society of Broadcast Engineers. Luff has been an SBE member since 1984 and is currently a media technology consultant and has his own company, HD Consulting, in Sewickley, PA.

Luff was celebrated at the Society’s National Awards dinner on Oct. 27 in Madison, WI, as part of the annual SBE National Meeting. This year the gathering was held in conjunction with SBE Chapter 24 and the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association (WBA) at the Madison Marriott West Hotel.

Luff was given the prestigious award for the work he has done in the broadcast engineering industry as well as providing new leadership on a local level within SBE Chapter 20, Pittsburgh PA.

He is a former senior vice president of business development at AZCAR; founder and president of Synergistic Technologies; engineering manager at TPC Communications; has served as chairman of volunteer services of SBE Chapter 20; and has been a conference vice president at SMPTE.

Recipients of the SBE Broadcast Engineer of the Year Award are recognized for making significant contributions to the field of broadcast engineering or for furthering the goals and objectives of the Society. They must be members of the Society and are nominated by their peers.