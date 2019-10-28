SBE Expands MemberPlus Opportunity

INDIANAPOLIS—The Society of Broadcast Engineers’ enhanced membership program, SBE MemberPlus, has expanded its eligibility so that SBE Life and SBE Student members can join starting in January 2020.

The decision to expand the MemberPlus program was made at the Oct. 15 SBE Board of Directors meeting.

MemberPlus was created in January 2018 and originally was only available for SBE Regular, Senior or Associate members. The program offers access to more than 80 webinars produced by SBE. SBE reports that since launching MemberPlus, more than 1,000 members have upgraded to it.

SBE Life and SBE Student members will be able to add the MemberPlus benefits for an additional $90 to their annual dues. They can officially sign up as of Jan. 2, 2020.

“The SBE educational efforts have grown significantly in recent years, and SBE MemberPlus provides the greatest access to our leading educational tool: Webinars by SBE,” said Wayne Pecena, SBE president. “Providing access to Life and Student members allows younger, as well as more experienced SBE members, to continue learning by taking advantage of the popular benefit.”