SBE Creates Technical Professional Training Program

INDIANAPOLIS—The Society of Broadcast Engineers has developed the Technical Professional Training Program in response to the increasing average age and tenure of technical professionals in the broadcast industry and the long term need to find new talent.

With streamlining workforces, consolidation of ownership and a reduction in electronic technology programs at trade schools and colleges, the past avenues for training new technical professionals are shrinking, per SBE. Drawing on its existing programs, SBE’s new training program has the specific goal of training new entrants to the field of broadcast technology.

There are four key elements that make up SBE’s Technical Professional Training Program:

SBE’s webinar collection that is available on-demand;

The SBE Engineering Handbook, a reference volume for hands-on use in designing and maintaining technical facilities;

The SBE Mentor Program, which provides new entrants with regular access and guidance from seasoned professionals; and

The SBE Certification Program entry-level certification that demonstrates a comprehension of regulatory and technical requirements of station operation

The SBE Technical Professional Training Program is a new membership option that will include all of the above elements and is designed to be deployable by group broadcasters, independent broadcasters and state broadcaster associations. Stations and media outlets can acquire the membership option for $475.

“The TPTP simplifies the steps to engage someone new to the technical career path in broadcasting and media,” said Geary Morrill, SBE Education Committee chair. “This bundles the individual membership and education offerings to help broadcast and media outlets engage the next generation of technicians.”