SBE 40 Sends Letter to Napa Valley College



Following up on a recent story reported by Radio World, the Society of Broadcast Engineers Chapter 40 (San Francisco area) has sent a letter to the Board of Trustees of Napa Valley College in Napa, Calif.



The school has proposed to eliminate the Broadcast Television Engineering Technology major. The letter attempts to make the case that doing away with that program would be counterproductive. It includes several testimonials from graduates to the efficacy of that program in landing jobs in the television broadcast technology industry.



It also corrects what it describes as erroneous or incomplete testimony from a recent hearing: “Although the minutes of that meeting state that the Program Continuance Review Committee (PCRC) conducted ‘surveys of local employers,’ there was no indication that the Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE), or the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), or the Bay Area Broadcast Engineers Society (BABES), or any of the San Francisco Bay Area television stations were contacted.”



The letter noted the continued involvement of SBE 40 with the program as well. The letter was sent yesterday.



Read the letter here (PDF).



-- Radio World



