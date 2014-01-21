SAVI Chooses Nevion

LAS VEGAS—Specialized Audio Visual Inc. has chosen Nevion Flashlink and VikinX solutions to provide HD video transport, routing and switching for the newly renovated PH Live theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. The venue, which is the largest theater on the Las Vegas Strip and the largest of its kind in the United States, has been renovated for Britney: Piece of Me, Britney Spears’ new residency, which started Dec. 27, 2013. The Nevion solution enables PH Live’s video network to transport more than 100 HD video feeds to multiple locations throughout the venue.



SAVI worked closely with Nevion to design an event solution using the VikinX Sublime 64x64 optical router and multiple Flashlink Compact II optical conversion platforms. The project required more than 100 HD-SDI inputs and outputs to be routed and transported to multiple locations over a fiber infrastructure. Using Flashlink Compact II’s built-in coarse wave division multiplexing filters, SAVI was able to optimize the HD video network throughout the venue.



Nevion’s Flashlink Compact II optical conversion solution is a high-density video-over-fiber product with a compact, 1RU frame that features built-in CWDM filters and provides 36 channels supported by multiple electrical-to-optical and optical-to-electrical conversions. The solution provides feature-packed, multi-channel conversion with low resource requirements.



Nevion’s VikinX Sublime optical router supports small form factor pluggable optics, including CWDM lasers. It integrates the optical conversion layer to the broadcast management system, enabling management of both the router and Flashlink Compact II using the same software. Together they provide a comprehensive solution for 3G/HD-SDI transport, routing and switching.