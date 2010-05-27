Satellite Update - May 27, 2010
From FCC Report SAT-00692 [PDF]:
- • PanAmSat Licensee Corporation requested special temporary authority (STA) for to conduct telemetry, tracking and telecommand (TT&C) operations necessary to drift Intelsat-2 from 169.10 degrees east longitude (EL) to 157.0 degrees EL and to operate it at that location using conventional C and Ku-bands. The STA is requested for 90 days, starting June 25, 2010.
From FCC Report SAT-00691 [PDF]:
- • The FCC granted PanAmSat STA for 30 days, beginning May 15, to allow it to perform TT&C functions necessary to execute end-of-life maneuvers lifting Galaxy 9 to a disposal orbit above the geostationary arc. TT&C operations are authorized using specific C-band frequencies 4199.0 MHz, 4199.875 MHz, 6424.5 MHz and 5925.5 MHz.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox