Satellite Update - June 3, 2010
From FCC Report SAT-00693 [PDF].
- • Hispamar Satellites, SA, requested modification of the Permitted Space Station List Entry for its Amazonas-2 satellite at 61 degrees west longitude (WL) to add direct-to-home service to its permitted operations. Aamzonas-2 will use conventional Ku-band frequencies of 10.95-11.20 GHz, 11.70-12.20 GHz, and 14.00-14.50 GHz and extended Ku-band frequencies of 13.75-14.00 GHz (Earth-to-space).
- • Intelsat North America requested special temporary authority (STA) for 60 days, commencing July 1, to conduct the telemetry, tracking and telecommand (TT&C) operations with Intelsat 706 necessary to drift it from 54.85 degrees east longitude (EL) to 72.1 degrees EL and to operate it at that location using conventional C and Ku frequency bands.
- • Sirius XM Radio requested STA for 180 days to continue to operate two satellite digital audio radio service (SDARS) terrestrial repeaters in Kokomo, Ind., with an EIRP of 800 watts and two repeaters in Detroit with an EIRP of 2000 watts.
From FCC Report SAT-00694 [PDF].
- • The FCC granted STA to SES Americom, Inc. to provide fixed-satellite service (FSS) via SES-1 at 131.3 degrees WL using conventional C-band frequencies and to use conventional Ku-band frequencies for TT&C at that location. TT&C operation was authorized during the drift from 131.3 degrees WL to SES-1's assigned location at 101 degrees WL using Ku and C-band frequencies.
- • EchoStar Corporation received STA for 90 days to continue operating EchoStar 6 at 61.65 degrees WL pursuant to the conditions imposed on its March 3, 2010 authorization for this location.
- • Intelsat North America was granted STA to conduct TT&C operations with Intelsat 603 and provide fixed satellite service temporarily using certain C-band frequencies from the 11.5 degree EL orbital location. Intelsat is allowed to use 4040-4200 MHz (space-to-Earth) and 6265-6425 MHz (Earth-to-space) and to conduct TT&C using 6173.7 MHz, 6176.3 MHz, 3947.5 MHz, 3948.0 MHz, 3952,.0 MHz and 3952.5 MHz. PanAmSat is allowed to continue operating Intelsat 3R at 43.1 degrees WL under STA for a period of 16 days. Intelsat 3R is authorized to use conventional C-band frequency bands and Ku frequency bands 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth), 12.5-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth), and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space).
