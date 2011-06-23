Satellite Update – June 23, 2011
The following actions are from FCC Report SAT-00786.
- •Satellite CD Radio Inc. filed an application to modify its authorization for FM-6 to move it from the currently licensed 115.20 degree west longitude (WL) orbital location to 116.15 degrees WL. Sirius XM requested authority to conduct in-orbit testing of FM-6 at 120.50 degrees WL for a thirty-period commencing twelve days following launch and after completion of the testing move it to 116.15 degrees WL.
- •Sirius XM Radio and XM Radio both requested STA, for 180 days, to continue to operate Satellite Digital Audio Radio Service (SDARS) terrestrial repeaters at various locations throughout the United States at EIRP of less than 12,000 watts (average). The repeaters were previously authorized to operate under multiple separate grants of STA. Previously authorized technical parameters will not change.
The following actions are from FCC Report SAT-00787:
- •The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted STA to Intelsat License LLC for 30 days to conduct telemetry, tracking and telecommand (TT&C) necessary to maintain Intelsat 3R at 81.0 degrees WL using specified C-band frequencies. Intelsat was also authorized to provide fixed satellite service (FSS) from Intelsat 3R at this location for 30 days using conventional C- and Ku-band frequencies. Intelsat received STA to execute end-of-life maneuvers for Intelsat 3R commencing July 15, for period of 30 days. The maneuvers are intended to boost Intelsat 3R to a disposal orbit with a minimum perigee altitude 150 km above the geostationary arc.
- •Intelsat License was granted STA for 60 days beginning June 10, 2011 to conduct the TT&C necessary to drift Galaxy 26 from 50.75 degrees east longitude (EL) to 50.0 degrees EL using specified C-band frequencies. Intelsat is also authorized to provide FSS from Galaxy 26 using conventional Ku-band frequencies during the move.
- •The Satellite Division granted Intelsat License LLC STA for 180 days to continue to conduct TT&C with with Intelsat 709 necessary to drift it from 54.85 degrees EL to 72.1 degrees EL and to maintain it at that location. Intelsat has authority to operate the communications payload on the satellite to provide FSS at 72.1 degree EL using 3700-4200 MHz, 10950-11200 MHz, 11450-11700 MHz and 12500-12750 MHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14000-14500 MHz (Earth-to-space).
- •EchoStar Corporation was granted STA for 60 days to continue to operate EchoStar 6 at 76.95 degrees WL with feeder links in the 17.3-17.8 GHz band and service links (space-to-Earth) in the 12.2-12.7 GHz band. TT&C is authorized on 17.305 GHz (Earth-to-space) and 12.203 GHz and 12.204 GHz (space-to-Earth).
- •LightSquared Subsidiary LLC was granted an extension of time, through July 1, 2011, to file a final working group report. The report was previously due June 15, 2011. See stories elsewhere in this week's RF Report for more on LightSquared.
