Satellite Update – June 23, 2011

•Satellite CD Radio Inc. filed an application to modify its authorization for FM-6 to move it from the currently licensed 115.20 degree west longitude (WL) orbital location to 116.15 degrees WL. Sirius XM requested authority to conduct in-orbit testing of FM-6 at 120.50 degrees WL for a thirty-period commencing twelve days following launch and after completion of the testing move it to 116.15 degrees WL.

•Sirius XM Radio and XM Radio both requested STA, for 180 days, to continue to operate Satellite Digital Audio Radio Service (SDARS) terrestrial repeaters at various locations throughout the United States at EIRP of less than 12,000 watts (average). The repeaters were previously authorized to operate under multiple separate grants of STA. Previously authorized technical parameters will not change.



