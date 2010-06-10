Satellite Update - June 11, 2010
From FCC Report SAT-00695 [PDF]:
- • SkyTerra Subsidiary LLC requested modification of its authorization for MSAT-2/AMSC-1 at 101.3 degrees west longitude (WL) to authorize operations on frequencies currently assigned to SkyTerra at 103.3 degrees WL until customers are shifted to the SkyTerra-1 satellite. SkyTerra-1 is scheduled to be launched on or before October 31, 2010. SkyTerra also requested authority to operate the communications payload aboard MSAT-2 while in transit to 103.3 degrees WL. SkyTerra also requested a partial waiver of the FCC's end-of-life pressure-venting requirement.
From FCC Report SAT-00696 [PDF]:
- • The FCC granted a request from DirecTV Enterprises LLC to conduct in-orbit testing of DirecTV 10 at 102.6 degrees WL using the 18.58-18.8 GHz (space-to-Earth) and the 28.35-28.6 GHz and 29.25-29.5 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands. Following completion of the in-orbit testing, the FCC authorized DirecTV to operate the communications links and the telemetry, tracking and telecommand (TT&C) links of DirecTV 10 in the 18.3-18.8 GHz (space-to-Earth) frequency band and the 28.35-28.6 GHz and 29.25-29.5 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands during the relocation of DirecTV 10 back to the 102.815 degree WL orbital location.
- • Intelsat North America LLC received special temporary authority (STA) to conduct TT&C with Galaxy 27 and to provide fixed-satellite service from 45.1 degrees east longitude temporarily using the 3700-4200 MHz and 11.7-12.2 GHz frequency bands (space-to-Earth) and the 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz bands (Earth-to-space). TT&C is authorized using 6423.5 MHz and 4199.5 MHz frequencies.
- • Sirius XM Radio, Inc was granted STA to operate a terrestrial repeater with an EIRP up to 2,000 Watts in Arlington, Va. for a period of 30 days using the 2332.5-2345 MHz Satellite Digital Audio Radio Service band.
