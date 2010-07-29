Satellite Update - July, 29 2010
From FCC Report SAT-00709:
- • PanAmSat received special temporary authority (STA) to continue to operate C- and Ku-band satellite Intelsat 3R at 43.1 degrees west longitude (WL) until Aug. 1, 2010. PanAmSat is authorized to use 3700-4200 MHz, 5925-6425 MHz, 11.7-12.2 GHz, 12.5-12.75 GHz, and 14.0-14.5 GHz.
- • SES Americom received STA for 60 days to conduct telemetry, tracking and control (TT&C) operations necessary to drift AMC-5 from 78.95 degrees WL to 79.05 degrees WL using 14001 MHz (telecommand) and 11701 MHz, and 11702 MHz (telemetry). SES Americom is also authorized to operate AMC-5's payload in the 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands.
- • The FCC granted Intelsat North America LLC STA for 60 days to conduct TT&C necessary to drift Intelsat 705 from 50 degrees WL to 29.5 degrees WL using specified C-band frequencies and to provide fixed satellite service (FSS) from 29.5 degrees WL using 3700-4200 MHz, 10950-11200 MHz, 11700-11950 MHz, 11500-11700 MHz and 12500-12750 MHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14000-14500 MHz (Earth-to-space). Intelsat also received STA to continue to conduct TT&C with Galaxy 27 and to provide FSS from the 45.1 degree WL orbital position using conventional C- and Ku-bands. TT&C is on specified C-band frequencies.
- • Sirius XM Radio received STA to continue to operate eight terrestrial repeaters with an EIRP of up to 2,000 watts at various locations throughout the United States for a period of 180 days using 2332.5-2345 MHz satellite digital audio radio service (SDARS) band assigned to Sirius XM. Sirius XM Radio was also granted STA to operate two SDARS terrestrial repeaters with an EIRP up to 2,000 watts in Puerto Rico.
