Satellite Update - July 26, 2010
From FCC Report SAT-00707:
- •SES Americom requested modification of its authorization for AMC-5 to move it from 78.95 degrees west longitude (WL) to 79.05 degrees WL and operate it in conventional Ku-bands at that location.
- •Sirius XM Radio has requested special temporary authority (STA) in several markets to continue to operate terrestrial repeaters on Satellite Digital Audio Radio Service (SDARS) frequencies.
- •Open Range Communications requested STA to continue ancillary terrestrial component (ATC) operation in connection with a separate request from Globalstar Licensee LLC. Globalstar's extension of authority for ATC operations expires on Aug. 2, 2010. Open Range indicates that its requested STA grant would provide for continuity of service while it seeks alternative spectrum and makes changes to equipment. The ATC operations use the 2483.5-2495 MHz band, which is also allotted for use by grandfathered broadcast auxiliary service stations (channel A10).
From FCC Report SAT-00708:
- •The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division has granted in part, an application from SES Americom for STA to conduct telemetry, tracking, and telecommand operations necessary to drift Ku-band AMC-4 from 101 degrees WL to 67 degrees WL, and to maintain it there. The Satellite Division deferred SES Americom's request to operate the communications payload on AMC-4 at 67 degrees WL.
- •EchoStar was granted STA for 30 days commencing July 10, 2010 to conduct in-orbit testing on DBS channel 23 at 61.55 degrees WL.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox