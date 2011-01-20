Satellite Update – Jan. 20, 2011
From FCC Report SAT-00749:
- •XM Radio seeks to move XM-1, a non-transmitting in-orbit spare, from 85.17 degrees west longitude (WL) to 115.25 degrees WL and operate it there. XM Radio also sought a modification of its authorization for XM-3 to move it from 85.083 degrees WL to 85.15 degrees WL and modification of the XM-5 authorization to move it from 85.2 degrees WL to 85.15 degrees WL.
From FCC Report SAT-00750:
- •EchoStar was granted STA for 30 days to conduct telemetry, tracking and control in the 12.2-12.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 17.3-17.8 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands necessary to operate EchoStar 3 at 61.45 degrees WL.
- •The PanAmSat Licensee Corp. was granted special temporary authority (STA) for 30 days to continue to conduct telemetry, tracking, and telecommand operations with Galaxy 15 outside the +/-0.05 degree east/west station-keeping box previously authorized for the satellite.
- •SES Americom was granted STA for 60 days to continue to conduct telemetry, tracking and control operations necessary to maintain the AMC-5 satellite at 79.05 degrees WL using specified Ku-band frequencies and to continue operating AMC-5's communications payload in the conventional Ku-band.
- •XM Radio was granted STA to activate the SDARS communications payload on XM-5 at 82.2 degrees WL in the 2332.5-2345.0 MHz band for testing purposes for a period of up to 30 days. Sirius XM Radio received STA for 180 days to operate six co-located SDARS terrestrial repeaters having an average EIRP power of up to 12,000 watts on the Sirius (2320-2332.5 MHz) and XM (2332.5-2345 MHz) networks at various locations throughout the United States.
- •Lockheed Martin was granted STA for 30 days to continue to operate LM-RPS1 outside its previously authorized +/-0.05 degree north/south and east/west station-keeping boxes.
