Satellite Update – Feb. 9, 2012



From FCC Report SAT-00841, Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing:



• Intelsat License LLC filed an application with the FCC seeking authority to construct, launch and operate Intelsat 27 at 55.5 degrees west longitude (WL) using 3700-4200 MHz, 11.45-11.70 GHz, 11.7-12.2 GHz and 12.50-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). Telemetry, tracking and telecommand (TT&C) authority was requested on specific C-band frequencies. Intelsat 27 is capable of operating in the 243.52-268.16 MHz (space-to-Earth) and 292.835-317.33 MHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands, but Intelsat did not seek authority to operate this UHF payload.



• Dish Operating LLC requested special temporary authority (STA) for 180 days to continue to operate EchoStar 7 at 118.8 degrees WL using DBS channels 1-21.



From FCC Report-00842 Actions Taken:



• The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted, with conditions, an application from Intelsat License LLC requesting modification of its authorization for Horizons 2 to specify operation at 84.85 degrees east longitude (EL) instead of 74.05 degrees WL. Intelsat is authorized to provide fixed-satellite-service (FSS) from Horizons 2 on frequency bands 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.00-14.50 GHz (Earth-to-space) with TT&C on specified Ku-band frequencies using circular polarization.



• SES Americom, Inc received STA for 60 days to operate AMC-2 at 4.98 degrees EL and to provide FSS using 3700-4200 MHz and 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). TT&C is authorized on specified C- and Ku-band frequencies.



• The Satellite Division granted Intelsat License LLC STA for 30 days to continue to operated TT&C with Intelsat 706 at 72.0 degrees EL using specified C-band frequencies for TT&C. Intelsat also received authority to continue to provide FSS from this location on a temporary basis using 3700-4200 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.70 GHz, and 12.5-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 GHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space).



• Intelsat also received STA to continue TT&C and to provide FSS from Intelsat 701 at 157.0 degrees EL using the same frequencies as those specified above for Intelsat 706. The STA is valid for 30 days.





