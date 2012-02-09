Satellite Update – Feb. 9, 2012
From FCC Report SAT-00841, Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing:
• Intelsat License LLC filed an application with the FCC seeking authority to construct, launch and operate Intelsat 27 at 55.5 degrees west longitude (WL) using 3700-4200 MHz, 11.45-11.70 GHz, 11.7-12.2 GHz and 12.50-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). Telemetry, tracking and telecommand (TT&C) authority was requested on specific C-band frequencies. Intelsat 27 is capable of operating in the 243.52-268.16 MHz (space-to-Earth) and 292.835-317.33 MHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands, but Intelsat did not seek authority to operate this UHF payload.
• Dish Operating LLC requested special temporary authority (STA) for 180 days to continue to operate EchoStar 7 at 118.8 degrees WL using DBS channels 1-21.
From FCC Report-00842 Actions Taken:
• The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted, with conditions, an application from Intelsat License LLC requesting modification of its authorization for Horizons 2 to specify operation at 84.85 degrees east longitude (EL) instead of 74.05 degrees WL. Intelsat is authorized to provide fixed-satellite-service (FSS) from Horizons 2 on frequency bands 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.00-14.50 GHz (Earth-to-space) with TT&C on specified Ku-band frequencies using circular polarization.
• SES Americom, Inc received STA for 60 days to operate AMC-2 at 4.98 degrees EL and to provide FSS using 3700-4200 MHz and 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). TT&C is authorized on specified C- and Ku-band frequencies.
• The Satellite Division granted Intelsat License LLC STA for 30 days to continue to operated TT&C with Intelsat 706 at 72.0 degrees EL using specified C-band frequencies for TT&C. Intelsat also received authority to continue to provide FSS from this location on a temporary basis using 3700-4200 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.70 GHz, and 12.5-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 GHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space).
• Intelsat also received STA to continue TT&C and to provide FSS from Intelsat 701 at 157.0 degrees EL using the same frequencies as those specified above for Intelsat 706. The STA is valid for 30 days.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox