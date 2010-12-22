Satellite Update - December 23, 2010
From FCC Report SAT-00744:
- • The FCC International Bureau accepted application from PanAmSat Licensee Corp to modify the authorization for Galaxy 11 to relocate it to 55.5 degrees west longitude (WL) and operate it at that location conventional C-band frequencies and 10950-11200 MHz, 11700-11950 MHz, 11950-12200 MHz (space-to-Earth) and 14000-14250 MHz and 14250-14500 MHz (Earth-to-space).
From FCC Report SAT-00745:
- • EchoStar received special temporary authority (STA) for 30 days to conduct telemetry, tracking and control n the 12.2-12.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 17.3-17.8 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency band as necessary to operate EchoStar 3 at 61.45 degrees WL as an in-orbit spare satellite.
- • Intelsat North America LLC was granted STA for 60 days to continue to operate C- and Ku-band Intelsat 709 at 54.85 degrees east longitude (EL) using specified C-band frequencies for telemetry, tracking and telecommand operations and conventional C-band plus 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.7 GHz and 12.5-12.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space) for fixed satellite service operations.
- • SES Americom was allowed to continue to operate AMC-2 under STA using C-band frequencies with opposite polarization sense than that authorized in the current authorization for 60 days.
- • Intelsat North America LLC received a 30 day extension, until Jan. 16, 2011, to file a $750,000 bond in connection with Intelsat 17 assigned to 66 degrees EL. Intelsat 17 was launched on Nov. 26, 2010 and is currently undergoing in-orbit testing at 63.15 degrees EL.
- • Sirius XM Radio received STA to continue to operate several previously authorized Satellite Digital Audio Radio Service (SDARS) terrestrial repeaters at various locations throughout the United States at power levels up to 12 kW in the 2320-2345 MHz SDARS band.
