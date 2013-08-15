Satellite, broadcast groups to address interference prevention at IBC2013

Satellite and broadcasting organizations are planning a series of interference prevention meetings to be held throughout IBC2013, Sept. 12-17, at the RAI Amsterdam.

The meetings, hosted by the Global VSAT Forum (GVF), the Satellite Interference Reduction Group (IRG), the World Broadcasting Unions- International Satellite Operators Group (WBU-ISOG) and the Radio Frequency Interference–End Users Initiative (RFI-EUI), are being sponsored by Eutelsat and SES.





The Satellite Interference Mitigation Forum, sponsored by Eutelsat, will be held on Thursday, Sept. 12, beginning at 1 p.m. in the Holiday Inn, 2, Amsterdam. The forum will address recent developments, as well as discussing the next steps in interference prevention. It will cover a number of topics, including training, earth station testing, carrier identification and geo-location techniques.



The groups also will be collaborating on a series of breakout briefing meetings, sponsored by SES. These meetings are aimed at educating the industry and users about interference prevention techniques, technologies and initiatives. Each briefing will have a different theme. They include:

Earth station testing, Friday, Sept. 13 at 5:15 p.m.

Carrier identification, Saturday, Sept. 14, at 5:15 p.m.

Training, Sunday, Sept. 15, at 5:15 p.m.

To register for any of the meetings, visit the Global VSAT Forum, the Satellite Interference Reduction Group or e-mail helen@radicalmovespr.co.uk.