SAS Picks Broadcast Pix for Conference Center



BILLERICA, Mass.: Broadcast Pix announced the deployment of their Granite video production system for use at SAS’ new conference center.



SAS, independent vendor of business analytics software and services, has chosen four Granite systems for use in their newly constructed conference center on their main campus in Cary, N.C. Broadcast Pix already sent one Granite to SAS last year for use in their 450-seat auditorium.



The auditorium is used regularly for webcasts, developer meetings and to host external events, including educational conferences and gubernatorial debates. Fluent Multi-View, one of Granite’s built-in workflow tools, is used regularly to keep track of available video feeds, as is Clip Store, for integrating video clips into presentations.



The conference center will have two theaters and nine large meeting rooms, equipped with Granite 5000s and 1000s, respectively. The higher-quality productions at the conference center will rely on the Granite’s built-in Harris Inscriber CG.



The Granite 5000 model was chosen for its 2 M/E capability, enabling the display of slides and other visuals on the auditorium’s giant screen while simultaneously switching content to employees at other locations.



