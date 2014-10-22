Sarnoff TG-400 Player for 4Kp60 Video Testing Introduced

MENLO PARK, CALIF.—SRI International announced the availability of the Sarnoff TG-400 test sequence generator to verify the quality of 4Kp60 digital video workflows. The player handles SD, HD, 2K, and ultra-high-definition and 4K frame rates up to 60p.

The TG-400 player incorporates the Kona 4 I/O card from AJA Video Systems for processing. The 1 RU system includes SRI’s uncompressed test patterns that can reveal errors in lip-sync, color conversions, compression, and more. Customers can also load their own content on the TG-400 player for display and testing. The combination delivers an off-the-shelf solution for testing and verifying the broadcast quality of digital video signal chains.

The 4Kp60-capable video test generator is available now.