Sarah Whitesell named Media Bureau deputy chief

FCC chairman Julius Genachowski last week announced the appointment of Sarah Whitesell as Media Bureau deputy chief.

Among Whitesell’s responsibilities will be a leadership role in shaping the bureau's policies for broadcast ownership, children's issues and large media transactions.

Prior to joining the Bureau in 2005 as its Associate Bureau Chief, Whitesell served in a number of capacities at the commission, including associate chief of the Office of Strategic Planning and Policy Analysis, associate chief of the Cable Bureau, acting legal advisor to commissioner Jonathan Adelstein on media issues, and legal advisor to commissioner Gloria Tristani for common carrier issues.

She also has also served as a member of the Telecommunications Task Force for the Department of Justice's Antitrust Division and as an associate at the law firm Wilmer, Cutler & Pickering.