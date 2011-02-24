SAN Solutions to introduce ArtiSAN DDR

SAN Solutions will showcase new members of the ArtiSAN Storage and ArtiSAN Application product families at the 2011 NAB Show.

The company will introduce two new versions of the ArtiSAN DDR, one designed specifically for broadcast workflows and the other for post production. The ArtiSAN DDR for broadcast is an ingest/playback server that supports a broad range of formats in SD and HD.

The high-end post-production model offers high resolution, direct capture and playback for high-end post-production facilities supporting formats in SD, HD and 2K. Both offerings support multiple machine-control standards.

Also making its debut will be the ArtiSAN Content Archive, which enables facilities to free up valuable production storage by providing a high-capacity, affordable storage tier that is easy to manage and maintain. Content Archive features an ingest cache and is capable of archiving to both disk and/or tape tiers to meet the stringent requirements of broadcast compliance.

