Samsung TV Plus Launches Exclusive Conan O’Brien TV Channels in Three Markets

Following the U.S. launch of Conan O’Brien TV on Samsung TV Plus earlier this year, Samsung Electronics America, Inc. and Conan O’Brien have announced the expansion of the channel to Samsung TV Plus users in Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

The channels are exclusive to Samsung TV Plus, Samsung’s free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) and video-on-demand (AVOD) service that delivers over 2,500 channels globally, and thousands of shows and movies to users across 535M active devices globally across TV and mobile.

“We are thrilled to expand our exclusive partnership and provide the Conan O’Brien TV FAST channel to Samsung consumers in new markets,” said Jeff Ross, executive producer of the show. “Samsung TV Plus is a staple in the global FAST marketplace and has demonstrated itself as the ideal partner to deliver some of Conan’s most iconic moments to new and loyal fans.”

“Consumers today want premium entertainment content and that is our mission at Samsung TV Plus,” said Takashi Nakano, senior director of content and business development, Samsung TV Plus. “With the successful launch of the Conan O’Brien TV channel in the U.S., it was instrumental that we expand the reach of our quality entertainment. We are honored to continue working with innovative and creative partners like Conan to provide laughs, fun and entertainment to Samsung TV Plus consumers across the globe.”

Embodying Conan’s unique brand of comedy, the Conan O’Brien TV channel has hundreds of hours of programming and delivers a 24/7 schedule that is curated as 30-minute segments featuring the best of Conan’s late-night archives, including sketch comedy, celebrity guests and more.