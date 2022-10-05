Samsung TV Plus Adds 6 New FAST Channels

By George Winslow
published

The new channel launches in the U.S. include a Samsung-owned Halloween Movies channel and more local news services

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J.—Samsung TV Plus has announced that it has added six new free ad-supported TV(FAST)  channels in the U.S. to the 220+ streaming services available on Samsung Smart TVs and Galaxy devices. 

These new channels, include Grit XTRA, ION Mystery, Halloween Movies, Midsomer Murders, NHRA TV, and additional Local News. 

Halloween Movies, which is Samsung owned and operated, offers such horror movies as “Bad Moon” and “The Exorcist III.”

Midsomer Murders features with long-running popular British mystery series. 

Additional Local News Channels include: WN Charlotte, WN Portland and WN St. Louis 

