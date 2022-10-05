Samsung TV Plus Adds 6 New FAST Channels
The new channel launches in the U.S. include a Samsung-owned Halloween Movies channel and more local news services
RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J.—Samsung TV Plus has announced that it has added six new free ad-supported TV(FAST) channels in the U.S. to the 220+ streaming services available on Samsung Smart TVs and Galaxy devices.
These new channels, include Grit XTRA, ION Mystery, Halloween Movies, Midsomer Murders, NHRA TV, and additional Local News.
Halloween Movies, which is Samsung owned and operated, offers such horror movies as “Bad Moon” and “The Exorcist III.”
Midsomer Murders features with long-running popular British mystery series.
Additional Local News Channels include: WN Charlotte, WN Portland and WN St. Louis
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
