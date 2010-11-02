Samsung develops software platform for mobile phones, TVs

Samsung is now working on software that would be a single platform for both mobile phones and TVs. The company already manufactures Internet-connected TV sets as well as mobile phones and is in the early days of launching its new mobile tablet, GalaxyTab. The new software platform project is in development, and Samsung executives did not give a launch date or provide more details.

Other companies also produce both TV or set-top boxes and mobile phones, including LG, Motorola and Sony Ericsson. LG’s Optimus 7 phone, which runs on Microsoft’s new Windows Phone 7, allows users to share DLNA (Digital Livingroom Network Alliance) content across other platforms. The “share” feature will be preinstalled on the phone. And Motorola plans to spin off a separate company, Motorola Mobility, which will develop converged or media-sharing products.