Samsung Bows 70-inch, Ultra Definition 3DTV

SEOUL: Samsung has previewed an ultra definition 3DTV with a 70-inch screen, according to several reports. The new model is said to have a resolution of 3810-by-2160 pixels, with a refresh rate of 240 Hz and 480 Hz to come.



The set is TFT-based and requires 3D glasses. It’s expected to be on display at the Flat Panel Display International convention that starts in Japan tomorrow.



No pricing or shipping date was released, but the TV is ahead of its time in terms of content. Material would have to be specifically created or upconverted for ultra definition TV. Engadget found the TV on Samsung’s Flickr page.