Samsung and Lionsgate Team up on 3D Content

SANTA MONICA, Calif. and LAS VEGAS -- Lionsgate and Samsung Electronics are partnering to expand the availability of 3D movies, the pair announced Wednesday at CES. Utilizing Samsung’s proprietary 3D image processing technology, the two companies will kick off the partnership by delivering new 3D versions of the Lionsgate action films “Gamer,” “Crank,” “Bangkok Dangerous,” and “The Descent.” In addition to these popular films, a number of other theatrical titles are in the pipeline for 3D conversion and release. The companies are launching their initiative with popular titles that have already demonstrated success on DVD, Blu-ray Disc, EST and VOD platforms.



The partners said 3D is growing, with three times as many 3D enabled Blu-ray Disc releases in 2012 than in 2011 and 3D television households nearly doubling from 3.5 million in 2011 to an estimated 6.4 million in 2012.