Samba TV: Top TV Shows Became Less Diverse in 2024

SAN FRANCISCO—Even though the U.S. is becoming a more diverse country, with about 41% of the population identifying as being part of a non-white ethnic group, extensive new research from Samba TV indicates that the TV industry has actually taken a step backward recently in terms of serving more diverse audiences. A new Samba TV "Diversity in TV" study found that the representation of non-white leads in top TV shows has decreased by 12% in the first part of 2024 compared to 2023.

This gap in representation is particularly stark for Hispanic actors, who make up 19% of the population but only 6% of top-billed cast members, marking a 40% decline from last year.

This analysis is based on the top 25 highest reaching direct-to-streaming and top 25 highest reaching linear TV premiere episodes that were released between January 1, 2024 and May 1, 2024.

The data is particularly worrying for TV services who continue to see a decline in ratings and for the streaming industry, which continues to struggle financially with hefty losses and high levels of churn that indicate widespread consumer satisfaction.

The lost opportunity in establishing a closer relationship with potential viewers in an increasingly diverse country was also highlighted by Samba TV data showing a significant positive correlation between diverse casting and viewership from diverse households.

For instance, Black households showed a 46% correlation with watching shows that feature a higher proportion of Black leads, while Hispanic households exhibited a 50% correlation with watching shows with Hispanic leads.

While TV and streaming services are missing out on the opportunity to attract new viewers, the study also found that advertisers aren’t doing much better. Despite their growing numbers and spending power, Hispanic, Black, and Asian audiences are underserved by traditional TV advertising. Hispanic households, which comprise 19% of the U.S. population, received only 15% of ad impressions, highlighting a crucial area for improvement in targeted advertising strategies.

The study also highlighted how better representation can pay off. Shows like Griselda on Netflix, with its all-Latino cast, and The Equalizer on CBS, featuring a majority Black cast, stand out as examples of effective representation that resonate with diverse audiences. These programs have driven higher engagement and viewership among respective ethnic groups.

The report also underscores the need for advertisers to adopt advanced targeting techniques to reach underrepresented groups. Brands that have embraced such strategies, like TurboTax, have successfully engaged Hispanic audiences, serving ads proportionately to their demographic representation.