Samba TV To Spotlight New Capabilities For Generative AI Ad Solution

NEW YORK—Samba TV is debuting new capabilities for Samba AI, the company’s suite of generative AI technologies, at the 2024 IAB (Interactive Advertising Bureau) Newfronts, April 29-May 2.

The demonstration will show how Samba is disrupting the TV data and measurement industry with new AI innovations that provide actionable context to video.

Joining Samba TV to discuss a real-world example will be Freddie Liversedge, vice president of Global Media at HP, who will talk about how HP is using Samba AI to quantify its sponsorship with Real Madrid. The live-streamed presentation, "Beyond ACR: The Future of Data & Measurement is Samba AI“ is scheduled for May 1 at 5:10 p.m. EDT.

"We’re entering the fifth generation of TV data, which will be powered by AI and led by Samba AI,” said Ashwin Navin, co-founder and CEO of Samba TV. "TV data has evolved from paper diaries and people meters to set-top-box data and Automated Content Recognition, which Samba TV invented more than a decade ago.

“Samba TV is once again at the forefront of disruption with Samba AI, which provides advertisers and publishers more meaningful insights into the context of what's happening on TV, demonstrating that context is as crucial as the content itself.”

Samba AI’s new capabilities provide a real-time, second-by-second understanding of everything seen on-screen. It provides facial recognition of actors and athletes in scripted, reality and sports programming; logo, object and product recognition for both brands and their competitors; sentiment and behavioral analysis, including understanding the emotions of people on-screen and the context of their interactions; and brand safety detection, including language and violence, the company said.

Currently in beta, advertisers can use this contextual understanding provided by Samba AI as a prompt to create targeting segments that engage audiences that have seen a specific brand or product. They can also leverage contextual insights about what’s happening in a video to create data-targeting segments that are relevant to their brand, it said.

