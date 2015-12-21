SAM Participating in Alliance for IP Media Solutions

NEWBURY, ENGLAND—SAM has announced that it will be participating in the recently formed Alliance for IP Media Solutions, or AIMS. This independent trade association is making its priority to “bring IP solutions to market that offer complete interoperability, are based on open standards, and integrate seamlessly into media workflow environments to foster industry innovation and efficiency.”

AIMS is currently focusing on promoting the adoption, standardization, development and refinement of open protocols for media over IP. The group’s initial emphasis is on VSF TR-03 and TR-04, SMPTE 2022-6, and AES67.

“AIMS’ mandate dovetails precisely with the issues that we have identified from our R&D work and initial IP deployments on the production and playout side: we need to push forward with standardization,” said Tim Thorsteinson, CEO of SAM. “Without this, we won’t see a true market develop around IP products and therefore the full benefits won’t be realized.”