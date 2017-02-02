SAM IP Production Units are NEP’s Choice for Ziggo Sport

NEWBURY, ENGLAND—NEP The Netherlands has been working with Ziggo Sport to build out its production facilities since last June, and one move its made is to bring in Snell Advanced Media technology for its live IP production workflow. The SAM gear brought in to support the system includes production switchers, live replay systems and playout technology.

Kula

The Kahuna 4K switcher is being utilized by NEP as the backbone of the switching resource in the Ziggo facility, but its main priority is to support the deployment of SAM’s Kula system. The Kula sits in the data center with its control panels in the production control rooms and connected over the IP network. The Kahuna comes in to play in situations where the Kula needs additional switching power support.

SAM has also provided its LiveTouch replay and highlight system to the new facility. Each control room features a LiveTouch control panel, connected to the servers in the data center over IP. LiveTouch is capable of handling multiple resolutions, multiple inputs and can publish to social media immediately.

NEP has also added SAM’s ICE Channel-in-a-Box and Morpheus automation system to handle Ziggo’s playout its six channels.