SAM Helps Broadcast Russia’s Life With Kahuna Switcher

NEWBURY, ENGLAND—Snell Advanced Media is in business with Moscow-based 24/7 TV news channel Life by providing its Kahuna 4800 production switcher with Maverick control surface.

Life’s newly acquired Kahuna 4800 offers 2-4M/Es, 2.5 DVE and up to 24 key layers on a fully populated system. It features the FormatFusion3 and FormatFusion4 for multi-format operations supporting SD, HD, 1080p, 4K, IP and HDR.

The Kahuna was installed and live on air within two days, according to SAM’s press release.