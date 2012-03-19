Sachtler to debut Ace tripod system at NAB

Sachtler will debut its Ace tripod system at the 2012 NAB Show. The system is compact, durable and lightweight due to its unique composite material.

Featuring an ergonomic design, intuitive operation, and a payload range of 8.8lbs, Ace is ideal for lightweight HDV camcorders and video-enabled DSLR cameras. Developed specifically for Ace, the patented SA-drag(Synchronized Actuated Drag) enables exact and reproducible pans. With the 5-step counterbalance, the camera set-up can be quickly balanced.

In addition to Ace, Sachtler will present other camera support products, including the Video 18 S1 and Video 20 S1 ENG/EFP fluid heads. Also on display will be the artemis Cine HD Pro modular camera stabilizer system with such as HiCap cabling and Hot Swap technology to provide an uninterrupted power supply when changing batteries.